Tom Brady Praises His Mom’s Strength: ‘She’s Been Through a Lot’

Tom Brady was particularly happy to have one fan in the crowd on Super Bowl Sunday: his mom, Galynn.

On Sunday, Brady was at the helm as the New England Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28 in overtime after trailing 28-3 until the third quarter. Among those there to support him were his wife Gisele Bündchen and his parents. Galynn has been having radiation and chemotherapy to treat a type cancer for the last 18 months and had not attended a game all season.

“She’s been though a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night,” Brady said during a press conference on Monday morning. “My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times, personally. But she has a lot of support and a lot of love … I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her. And she hadn’t been to a game all year, so what hell of a game for her to be at.”

The 39-year-old athlete broke multiple records, including most Super Bowl appearances for a player, in a game that he told Jim Gray of Westwood One he dedicated to his mother.

After the game, Tom Brady Sr. and Galynn Brady spoke with WBZ about their emotions following the historic win.

“It’s the best ever,” the proud dad said of his son. “It’s the best ever and I’m speechless. It was so spectacular and so fun and so nerve-wracking and so awesome.”

When asked about how Brady maintains his composure during the game, Tom Brady Sr. said he “must have gotten it from his mom.”

He added, “I think he did it for his mom, I think he did it for all of New England, for the Patriots, for the whole organization.”

Meanwhile, Galynn — who described her post-win emotion as “overwhelmed” — said her main strategy throughout Sunday night was “just praying. All I did was pray the whole game. Just pray.”