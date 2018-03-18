Tom Brady Says Mom Galynn Is Doing 'Really Well' After Breast Cancer Battle: I'm 'So Proud Of Her'

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady says the entire Brady crew has accompanied his mother, Galynn, on her health journey following her cancer diagnosis two years ago.

“She’s doing really well,” Brady, 40, tells PEOPLE while promoting his new book, The TB12 Method. “I think any family that has dealt with cancer realizes the challenge it is not only at that moment, but as it continues to be.”

Due to the June 2016 cancer diagnosis, Galynn was unable to attend many of that season’s games. However, she was able to be there for the Patriots’ jaw-dropping Super Bowl comeback win over the Atlanta Falcons in February 2017.

Al Bello/Getty Images

Earlier this year, before the Patriots took on the Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl, Brady shared a family Facebook photo, showing Galynn smiling wide.

“I think she’s got so much appreciation for the people who have supported her,” Brady says of his mother. “She’s such a wonderful woman and she’s been so positive through it all and we’ve been so proud of her.”

News of Gaylnn’s illness broke last year, when Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that she had undergone chemotherapy and radiation throughout the 2016 season.

Shortly after defeating the Falcons in last year’s Super Bowl, Brady said of his mother: “She’s been through a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night.”

Galynn, too, has opened up about the illness.

“I remember sitting in the doctor’s office and them telling me, ‘You have breast cancer and it’s only stage two,’ ” Galynn told NFL Network’s Andrea Kremer in an interview last year.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Bündchen’s Support Means He Is Not Retiring Just Yet

She started five months of chemotherapy in September 2016 and wasn’t cleared to travel to Houston for the Super Bowl until just one day before her scheduled flight, according to CBS Sports

“I think there’s a special bond between a mother and a son,” she told Kremer. “I just wanted to be there for Tommy, and I wanted to be there with our family. Everybody was going to the Super Bowl and I didn’t want to miss that.”