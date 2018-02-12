Tom Brady Kisses Gisele Bündchen in Costa Rica One Week After Super Bowl Loss

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen
Tom Brady/Instagram
Stephanie Petit
February 12, 2018 07:52 AM

The first week of the off-season seems to be going very well for Tom Brady, despite his Super Bowl loss.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared a sunset shot from his vacation in Costa Rica with wife Gisele Bündchen. In the image, the happy couple shared a smooch.

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” Brady joked in the caption. But the 40-year-old athlete clearly still has the Patriots’ defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on his mind, adding the hashtag “#losingstreakstopsatone.”

Nearly a week after the big game, Brady finally addressed the loss on Instagram, Friday, sharing a photo of himself and teammate Rob Gronkowski along with a message of gratitude to everyone who supported him and his team.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” Brady wrote. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life.”

He continued, “Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”

It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had. There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life. Learning turns everything into a postitive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced. Gratitude toward my coaches for the effort and sacrifice they make to put us players in the best position to win. Gratitude to the NEP organization for supporting us on our very challenging and difficult journey. Gratitude to the Philadelphia Eagles team and organization for bringing out the best in us and being gracious winners (as well as congratulations on winning the championship) Gratitude toward our fans who showed up every week to cheer us on and commit their time and energy and love and support to what our goals are. And gratitude to my family and friends who continue to love and support my dreams. Thank you all. I love you all. Best, Tom

A post shared by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on

Although Bündchen supported her husband during football’s biggest game, but a source recently told PEOPLE the mother of two, 37,would still like to see him retire.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Congratulates Eagles and Praises Tom Brady for ‘Commitment, Sacrifice’ After Loss

“Gisele always supports Tom no matter what,” a source close to the couple said.

Though the source added that “nobody really knows what’s next for him now,” it’s likely Brady won’t be retiring.

RELATED VIDEO: Philadelphia Eagles Fly to Their First-Ever Super Bowl Win in Stunning Victory Against Patriots

Bündchen extended an olive branch to the Eagles while also praising her husband and his team for their “commitment” and “sacrifice” after the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see everday all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Get your People daily dose

Subscribe to the daily newsletter for the latest celebrity news.
Sign up Now