Tom Brady Kisses Gisele Bündchen in Costa Rica One Week After Super Bowl Loss

The first week of the off-season seems to be going very well for Tom Brady, despite his Super Bowl loss.

On Sunday, the New England Patriots quarterback shared a sunset shot from his vacation in Costa Rica with wife Gisele Bündchen. In the image, the happy couple shared a smooch.

“This Sunday’s outcome is a lot better than last Sunday’s!” Brady joked in the caption. But the 40-year-old athlete clearly still has the Patriots’ defeat at the hands of the Philadelphia Eagles on his mind, adding the hashtag “#losingstreakstopsatone.”

Nearly a week after the big game, Brady finally addressed the loss on Instagram, Friday, sharing a photo of himself and teammate Rob Gronkowski along with a message of gratitude to everyone who supported him and his team.

“It has taken me a few days to reflect on our SB loss as well as the great season our team had,” Brady wrote. “There are many emotions when you come up short of your goal. And they are all part of learning and growing in this journey of life.”

He continued, “Learning turns everything into a positive. And the number one feeling I have had the past 4 days is gratitude. Gratitude to my teammates for the incredible effort given all season regardless of the challenges we faced.”

Although Bündchen supported her husband during football’s biggest game, but a source recently told PEOPLE the mother of two, 37,would still like to see him retire.

“Gisele always supports Tom no matter what,” a source close to the couple said.

Though the source added that “nobody really knows what’s next for him now,” it’s likely Brady won’t be retiring.

Bündchen extended an olive branch to the Eagles while also praising her husband and his team for their “commitment” and “sacrifice” after the Super Bowl.

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super Bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see everday all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”