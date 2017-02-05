Family Guy: Tom Brady Kisses Sick Mom Ahead of Super Bowl

Tom Brady recently shared that his mother hasn’t attended single game all season due to battling an illness, but Galynn Brady is in Houston as her son prepares to compete for his fifth Super Bowl win.

The New England Patriots quarterback posted a photo on Instagram in which he and his father, Tom Brady, Sr., kiss Galynn on each cheek at NRG Stadium, where his team will face off against the Atlanta Falcons Sunday night in football’s biggest game.

“Sandwich kiss for Mom at Picture Day!!! Go Pats!!!!” the 39-year-old athlete captioned the photo, with the whole family rocking Patriots gear.

Brady addressed reports that his mother is too ill to attend Super Bowl LI during a press conference on Wednesday, admitting that this year has been “tough” on his family.

“Yeah, it’s personal with my family,” the quarterback told reporters Wednesday in a news conference. “I’m just hoping everyone is here on Sunday to share a great experience. It has been a tough year. Every family goes through different things. My family has always been a great support system for me.”

On Tuesday, CSN New England reported that Brady’s mother has been dealing with health issues for the past 18 months. According to the outlet, Galynn has been doing better recently, but her health is still a major concern for everyone in the family, including Tom Brady Sr., and the NFL star’s sisters, Julie, Maureen and Nancy.

Bom dia! Game day! #superbowl #daddyslittlegirl ✨❤️✨🏈 A photo posted by Gisele Bündchen (@gisele) on Feb 5, 2017 at 6:03am PST

Brady’s parents aren’t the only family members in town for his big day. His wife Gisele Bündchen shared a photo Sunday morning of the couple’s 4-year-old daughter Vivian Lake waiting by the field while donning a jersey that read “Brady’s Little Ladies” with her father’s number on the back.

“Game day!” Bündchen captioned the photo, adding the hashtag #daddyslittlegirl.

Brady will keep his supermodel wife close to him during the game, wearing a good luck charm Bündchen gave him to wear under his uniform.

“She gave me this (necklace) for protection, and she’d be really happy that I’m wearing it because she doesn’t like anyone hitting me,” he told reporters at the Super Bowl LI opening night Monday. “She always says, ‘Throw the ball really fast, really fast.’ So that’s what I try to do.”