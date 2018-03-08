Tom Brady has a new look — and it’s for a good cause.

The New England Patriots quarterback arrived at the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute fundraiser in Quincy, Massachusetts, on Thursday as a “mystery guest,” and sat down for a haircut along with Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker.

Brady, 40, smiled as he got the fresh cut. And when his usually shaggy look had been reduced to a buzz cut, the football star stood to a round of applause.

The event was part of Granite Telecommunication’s vow to give over $5 million to the Institute if 1,000 others agreed to shave their heads or beards, according to the Boston Globe.

The cause is special for Brady, whose mother, Galynn, was diagnosed with cancer in June 2016. Last year, the proud mom could not attend many of the season’s games, but was able to see the Patriots’ Super Bowl showdown with the Atlanta Falcons.

At that time, Patriots owner Robert Kraft revealed that Galynn had undergone chemotherapy and radiation throughout the 2016 season.

“She’s been through a lot. Way harder than what I went through last night,” Brady said after last year’s big game.

“My dad’s been there every step of the way. They set such a great example for me. All families go through challenging times, personally. But she has a lot of support and a lot of love … I was just happy last night to be able to celebrate with her. And she hadn’t been to a game all year, so what hell of a game for her to be at.”