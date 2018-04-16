See Tom Brady and Wife Gisele Bündchen Ride Camels During Their Adventure in the Middle East  

New England Patriots star Tom Brady and his supermodel wife, Gisele Bündchen, recently flew overseas for a vacation to the Middle East—and the couple hit the beach atop of some surprising friends.

Brady—who is coming two months off of his Super Bowl LII loss to the Philadelphia Eagles—visited Qatar with his family and went camel riding with Gisele. A picture posted to her Instagram account on Sunday shows Brady, 40, in some Baywatch-style red shorts, a white tee and sunglasses, while a smiling Gisele sports blue jeans, a white shirt and shades as they ride the camels along the coast.

“What a special day!” Gisele, 37, a mother of two who has been married to Brady since 2009, captioned the photo. “Thank you sweet [camel] for the quick ride.”

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen & Tom Brady’s Adorable Family Photo Album

Gisele also posted a series of other pictures from the family’s vacation to Qatar to her social accounts, which included one showing her next to brightly colored furniture and souvenirs in a storefront, and another showing her in a beautiful yellow dress allegedly provided to her by Al Mayassa bint Hamad Al-Thani, the chairperson of Qatar Museums‬⁩.

Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

Brady later posted a selfie on his Instagram that showed him looking dapper in a suit next to his wife with the caption, “Date night with my #1.”

Even with all their fun, it seems the Patriots quarterback took time to do work for the charity, Best Buddies, visiting Khalifa International Stadium to throw footballs with local children.

Want to keep up with the latest from PEOPLE? Sign up for our daily newsletter to get our best stories of the day delivered straight to your inbox.

“Thank you @almayassabnthamad and @mozabintnasser for supporting @bestbuddies and welcoming my family to your beautiful country,” Brady wrote in the caption to the black-and-white photograph. “It has been an honor! I look forward to more great events in the future!”

The five-time Super Bowl Champion also stopped by Al Udeid Air Base to see members of the U.S. Air Force and Army who are stationed overseas.

“Thanks for having me @usairforce@usarmy,” Brady wrote. “It was my pleasure truly! I loved meeting you and seeing what commitment, dedication and sacrifice truly look like!”

The Patriots are set to face the Washington Redskins during their first 2018 preseason game in August, with their second game pitting them against the Eagles—their first matchup against the team since their 41-33 loss in the Super Bowl.