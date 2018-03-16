Tom Brady Reveals How Wife Gisele Bündchen's Support Means He Is Not Retiring Just Yet

Did Tom Brady just answer the question every football fan wants to know?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to promote his book, The TB12 Method, the New England Patriots quarterback says he wants to continue playing football and has the full backing of his wife, supermodel Gisele Bünchen.

“I love playing and I want to keep going ’cause I think there’s more to achieve and I still think I can play at a really high level,” Brady, 40, tells PEOPLE. “As long as I’m willing to make the commitment, my family gets the time they need, [then] hopefully I can keep playing the game I love.”

As for what Bünchen thinks? The father of three says no matter what he chooses “she wants me to be happy.”

“At the end of the day, she’s been such a supportive wife, and been so supportive of my career,” says Brady. “I think she wants me to continue to do what I love and continue taking care of myself and, you know, make sure I’m still really present for my kids when they need me and still available to everyone in the family because our kids aren’t getting any younger.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

He adds, “Again, I still love playing and hopefully I can play for a while.”

The NFL star also revealed he and his wife have frequent date nights to remain connected despite multiple work commitments, children and constant travel.

RELATED: Gisele Bündchen Congratulates Eagles and Praises Tom Brady for ‘Commitment, Sacrifice’ After Loss

“It’s usually dinner or a movie, I think those are probably the two best ones,” he says. “Whatever it ends up being as long as we get a chance to talk and connect, it’s always nice to be on the same page, especially when you’re going in a lot of different directions, to have time for each other, that we really can catch up on the things that are happening in our life.”

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Gisele Bundchen/Instagram

The couple shares two children together, 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. Brady is also a father to 10-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

RELATED VIDEO: 5 Times Gisele Bündchen Proved She’s Tom Brady’s Biggest Fan During Super Bowl

The two recently shared their 9th wedding anniversary last month with some throwback wedding photos from their private family album.

Bündchen, 37, expressed her lasting love for her husband on Instagram, writing, “What a ride this past 9 years have been. I love learning and growing with you. Happy anniversary love of my lifey! Te amo muito! ❤😘.”

In the never-before-seen photo, the couple kissed on the altar during their private, top-secret 2009 ceremony in Santa Monica.

Brady echoed a similar sentiment in his own photo post.

“Live, Laugh, Love…..and I Love You! Feliz Aniversário! Te Amo muito!!❤💍😍,” he wrote on this feed.