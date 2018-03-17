Can Gisele Throw a Perfect Spiral? Hubby Tom Brady Dishes on Her Football Skills

Gisele Bünchen knows how to strut her stuff on the catwalk, but has she picked up a thing or two about playing football from her husband Tom Brady?

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE to promote his book, The TB12 Method, the New England Patriots quarterback revealed that while his wife can throw a throw a football, he doesn’t like her practicing her perfect spiral too often because of her shoulder issues.

“She can [throw] a little bit, but I’m always careful with her shoulder. Her shoulders, they’re so … she’s had I would say some injury issues with her shoulders, so I actually don’t like her throwing it too much,” Brady, 40, tells PEOPLE.

The supermodel, 37, previously told PEOPLE she goes to Brady’s TB12 Sports Center for rehabilitation, adding that while she loves extreme sports, she tends to dislocate her shoulders from that kind of physical activity.

But Brady tells PEOPLE there are plenty of other sports he enjoys playing with his wife and children.

Brady and Bünchen share two children together: 8-year-old son Benjamin and 5-year-old daughter Vivian Lake. The NFL star is also father to 10-year-old son John Edward Thomas Moynahan, from a previous relationship with actress Bridget Moynahan.

“We definitely play other sports with the kids, a lot of soccer in our backyard, a lot of swimming, a lot of surfing,” says Brady. “I love playing with them even if, obviously I’ve had much more experience than them, I still love being with them and playing with them. Anything that we’re doing together I really love to do.”

The quarterback also tells PEOPLE he wants to continue playing football “for a while” — and has the full backing of his wife of 9 years, who just “wants me to be happy.”

“At the end of the day, she’s been such a supportive wife, and been so supportive of my career,” says Brady. “I think she wants me to continue to do what I love and continue taking care of myself and, you know, make sure I’m still really present for my kids when they need me and still available to everyone in the family because our kids aren’t getting any younger.”

He adds, “Again, I still love playing and hopefully I can play for a while.”