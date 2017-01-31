Tom Brady Tears Up After Getting Heartfelt Question from 7-Year-Old Reporter

New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady became emotional at Monday’s Super Bowl LI opening night when a 7-year-old journalist asked about the NFL star’s hero.

“That is a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day,” Brady, 39, answered before pausing and growing teary-eyed.

Brady gave a thumbs-up to Joseph Perez, who won a “Kid Reporter” contest to attend the event, according to ESPN.

The water works continued when a reporter asked if he shared the same feelings his father, Tom Brady Sr., recently expressed about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell — Brady Sr. condemned Goodell for the way he handled 2015’s football-tampering “deflategate,” according to Yahoo Sports.

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

“I’d say my dad represents his feelings,” Brady began in footage posted on Twitter. “You know, because he’s a dad. And, you know, I’m a dad.”

Brady has three children: Vivian, 4; Benjamin, 7 with wife Gisele Bündchen and 9-year-old Jack with ex Bridget Moynahan.

He later elaborated on his relationship with his father, calling him a “great example.”

“He was always someone who supported me in everything I did. To come home at night and bring me out, hit my ground balls and fly balls – I loved baseball growing up,” Brady said.