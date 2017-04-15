Who Is Todd Heap? 3 Things to Know About the Retired NFL Player Who Accidentally Killed His Daughter

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona confirmed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his 3-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday, according to ABC 15. Police reportedly said the girl was in her driveway when Heap went to move a truck and hit her Friday.

Before being drafted by the Ravens in 2001, Heap, 37, attended Mountain View High School in Mesa and continued at Arizona State University. He spent 10 seasons with the Ravens and played for Cardinals in 2011 and 2012 before injury forced his retirement midway through his second season with Arizona.

Here are three more things about the retired NFL star.

1. While a member of the Ravens, Heap’s charitable foundation raised money to help sick and disadvantaged children.

The Todd Heap Family Pediatric Center at Baltimore’s Franklin Square Hospital opened in 2010, and The Washington Post reports he pledged $1 million to the facility in 2007.

2. Family is first.

In 2015, Heap recounted family moments to Kevin Byrne, saying, “I just got done jumping on the trampoline with my 2-year-old daughter, and it’s hard to get a bigger smile than that. I took all three of my boys golfing this morning. That was a lot of fun. [My wife] Ashley makes me smile every day. Family and all the events we do, that regularly makes me smile.”





3. The NFL is rallying around Heap and his family during this tragic time.

Condolences came from many sports stars, including J.J. Watt and the Ravens, who stated on Twitter, “Our prayers, our thoughts and our hearts are with the Heaps, who have contributed so much to the Ravens and Baltimore community.”

Statement from the Baltimore Ravens organization: pic.twitter.com/P6arCBU7mP — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) April 15, 2017

Absolutely gutted for Todd Heap and his family. Thoughts are with them in this incredibly tough time. — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 15, 2017

So heartbroken for the Heap family. I pray for God's comfort during this excruciating loss of life. https://t.co/G6NM9hpL6w — O.J. Brigance (@OJBrigance) April 15, 2017

He also shared his appreciation for fans’ support and cheers of “Heeeeeap” with Byrne.

“That’s very special to me and think it’s so cool. The fans have been very good to me and I look forward to every time I come to a Ravens’ game and hear it.”