NFL’s Todd Heap Asks Fans to Honor Late 3-Year-Old Daughter with Hugs After Fatal Accident

NFL star Todd Heap and his family are asking others to spread some joy on what would have been the fourth birthday of their daughter Holly, who tragically died last month.

The Baltimore Ravens tight end accidentally hit and killed the preschooler on April 14 outside their Arizona home as he attempted to move his truck into the driveway.

Since that tragic day, friends and family have come forward to ask the public to honor Holly in a simple way — by giving a hug.

“Holly was known to give the best hugs, and her love for everyone and everything in life was contagious,” according to the family’s website, hugsfromholly.com. “Let’s spread this joy as we scatter sunshine in Holly’s honor on her birthday.”

The family says there are many ways other people can honor Holly — including wear pink, smiling more, complimenting someone and capturing posting pictures with the hashtag #hugsfromhollyday.

“Shout it from the rooftops! Let’s spread kindness and love and make Wednesday a HOLLYday!” the family also wrote on their homepage

NFL teams and players quickly stepped up to spread their message.

On #HugsFromHollyDay, Coach McDermott shared hugs and kindness at One Bills Drive. Your NFL family is with you, Heap family and @Ravens. pic.twitter.com/sqwKHA1Tis — Buffalo Bills (@buffalobills) May 3, 2017

According to ESPN, 25 of the 32 NFL teams posted their support for the Holly and the Heap family on Twitter: the Steelers, Bengals, Browns, Bills, Redskins, 49ers, Jets, Giants, Bears, Jaguars, Dolphins, Cowboys, Panthers, Cardinals, Falcons, Texans, Buccaneers, Vikings, Eagles, Seahawks, Broncos, Patriots, Raiders, Chargers and Colts.