NFL Star Todd Heap Accidentally Hits, Kills His 3-Year-Old Daughter with Truck Outside His Home

The Mesa Police Department in Arizona confirmed former Baltimore Ravens tight end Todd Heap accidentally hit and killed his three-year-old daughter with his truck on Friday, according to ABC 15. Police reportedly said the girl was in her driveway when Heap went to move a truck and hit her Friday.

Police reportedly said “there were no suspicious circumstances to the incident, and that impairment does not appear to be a factor.” According to Fox 10 in Phoenix, Heap’s daughter “was taken to a local hospital, where she later died.”

Before being drafted by the Baltimore Ravens in 2001, Heap, 37, attended Mountain View High School in Mesa and continued at Arizona State University. He spent 10 seasons with the Ravens and played for Cardinals in 2011 and 2012 before injury forced his retirement midway through his second season with Arizona.

