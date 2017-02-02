See High School Versions of Tina Fey, Steve Carell in Honda Super Bowl Ad

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Ever wonder what your favorite celebrities were like in high school? Of course you have. But have you ever wondered what advice the high school versions of these folks would dole out? If you haven’t, Honda has devised a clever way to show you.

A mesmerizing new Super Bowl ad brings to life celebrities’ high school yearbook photos using their real voices and a little (or lot of) CGI magic, allowing Tina Fey, Robert Redford, Amy Adams, Magic Johnson, Steve Carell, Missy Elliott, Stan Lee, Jimmy Kimmel, and Viola Davis to join forces in an effort to urge people follow their dreams, whatever they are.

Where was Fey headed in life and why is she posing with a rose? Even she doesn’t know. Carell, meanwhile, had to overcome doubt from fellow students, including Darryl, the dude in the photo next to him. Clad in an unfortunate blue ruffle tux, Kimmel advises, “If you want to play the clarinet, maybe don’t dress like this, but play the clarinet.”

RELATED VIDEO: Inside Lady Gaga’s Super Bowl Set

See what all of the celebrities had to say before they became Super in this salute to the dreamers.