Tiger Woods Brings His Kids to the US Open as He Makes His First Public Appearance Since DUI Arrest

On Friday, Tiger Woods made his first public appearance since his DUI arrest earlier this summer — and he took his children with him.

The golf legend has his two children by his side as he watched the men’s singles semifinals at the U.S. Open in New York City.

His daughter, Sam, 10, wore a lime green and sky blue sweatshirt while his son Charlie, 8, wore a blue sweatshirt with the Batman logo on the front.

Woods, 41, and his family were sitting in Rafael Nadal’s box to watch the tennis star’s match against Juan Martin del Potro. Nadal ended up winning the match, advancing to his first U.S. Open final since 2013. He will play South African Kevin Anderson on Sunday.

Woods has not made a public appearance since his DUI arrest on May 29 in Jupiter, Florida.

A police report issued by the Jupiter Police Department revealed Woods had no alcohol in his system at the time of his arrest. But a urine test revealed that he did have hydrocodone and hydromorphone — two opioid pain medications — and alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders in his system, In addition, there was also zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia, as well as metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

Although Woods pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge, Tiger confirmed he completed a “private intensive program” following the arrest.

“I recently completed an out of state private intensive program,” the golfer, 41, said in a statement Monday on Twitter. “I will continue to tackle this going forward with my doctors, family and friends. I am so very thankful for all the support I’ve received.”