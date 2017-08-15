Tiger Woods Had Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and THC in His System During DUI Arrest: Report

Tiger Woods reportedly had multiple drugs in his system at the time of his May 29 DUI arrest in Jupiter, Florida.

Woods, who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence, took Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), according to the 41-year-old golfer’s toxicology report released by the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office on Monday and obtained by ESPN.

A urine test revealed hydrocodone and hydromorphone, two opioid pain medications, and alprazolam, prescribed for anxiety and panic disorders. In addition, there was zolpidem, a sedative prescribed for insomnia, as well as metabolites of alprazolam and of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana.

A report, issued by the Jupiter Police Department Woods, in May confirmed that Woods had no alcohol in his system.

Woods’ speech as being “slow, sluggish, very slurred,” the officer wrote in the report, adding that he was “cooperative as much as possible. Extremely sleepy. Hard to keep eyes open and hard to walk.” He allegedly failed the sobriety test badly, and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg, according to the report.

Last week, Woods pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge stemming from his but will reportedly enter a DUI diversion program later this year.

PEOPLE previously confirmed that the athlete’s legal team entered the plea on his behalf on Wednesday. A spokesman for the state attorney told the Palm Beach Post that Woods has agreed to enter a first-time DUI offender diversion program.

The diversion program allows participants to serve 12 months of probation under special conditions as well as requires that they plead guilty to a reckless driving charge, which they can later have expunged.

Woods has an arraignment on a reckless driving charge scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. He is not required to attend.