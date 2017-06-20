Tiger Woods Announces He Is ‘Receiving Professional Help to Manage Medications’ Following DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has announced he is seeking “professional help” following his May 29 arrest and DUI charge.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” the professional golfer, 41, said in a statement Monday on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

In late May, Woods was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. in Jupiter along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE. He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m., according to booking records.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods had no alcohol in his system when he was arrested for DUI, but had used several pain medications including Vicodin, according to police reports. Two breathalyzer tests registered a .000 blood alcohol content.

He allegedly failed the sobriety test badly and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg. The report also stated that Woods was found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road, and had to be woken up. Woods’ speech was described as being “slow, sluggish, very slurred.”

He is expected to appear in court on July 8.