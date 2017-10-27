Tiger Woods Pleads Guilty to Reckless Driving Following His DUI Arrest in May

Tiger Woods is putting his May DUI arrest behind him.

In court on Friday, the 41-year-old golf pro pleaded guilty to reckless-driving charges, PEOPLE confirms. He is also currently in the midst of a DUI diversion program he began in August.

On May 29, Woods was found asleep at the wheel of his Mercedes near his mansion in Jupiter, Florida. He failed several sobriety tests and was slurring his words. His interactions with police were caught on video.

WATCH: Tiger Woods Booked With Charges Of Driving Under The Influence — Dashcam Video Released

A breathalyzer showed that he had no alcohol in his system. He told the police that he was taking several prescription medications as a result of his April back surgery.

Blood tests found Vicodin, Xanax, Ambien, THC and Dilaudid in his system.

He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

He pleaded not guilty to the DUI charge in August through his attorneys.

As part of the plea deal, Woods’ DUI charge will be dropped after he completes the diversion program. He’ll remain on probation for a year, and will be required to perform 50 hours of community service. He will also pay a $250 fine.

Woods’ court appearance comes just two days after he was spotted in Los Angeles taking in World Series Game 2 with rumored girlfriend Erica Herman.