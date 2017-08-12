Tiger Woods’ Former Mistress Rachel Uchitel Speaks Out: ‘I’ve Had Some Tragic Things Happen’

In 2009, Rachel Uchitel became a household name.

The 34-year-old was romantically linked to Tiger Woods, sparking a sex scandal that would last for months as more and more women came forward claiming they had affairs with the then-married golf star. Uchitel was hounded by paparazzi as details of her sex life became front page news.

The scandal picked up steam and cost Woods endorsement deals, golf championships — and ultimately, his marriage to Elin Nordegren. Dozens of women claimed to have had sex with Woods, and each of their claims had varying degrees of credibility. The message was clear: although Uchitel was the first extramarital affair to be exposed, she was not the only one.

Uchitel is now a married mom who owns a children’s boutique — and she’s speaking out about her bumpy life in a new episode of Scandal Made Me Famous, airing Saturday night on Reelz.

“People remember me in so many different ways based on whatever article they’ve read,” she tells the show. “Whether they’ve seen me on Celebrity Rehab or in the newspaper, people shape me in so many different ways. I’m just a girl from Anchorage, Alaska who grew up in New York City who fell in love a couple of times and had some tragic things happen.”

Uchitel, now 42, tells the show about working as a VIP host in Las Vegas, and the famous men who she met.

RELATED VIDEO: Tiger Woods arrested for DUI in Jupiter, FL

After connecting with one married TV actor, they began an affair. “What he told me was that they were separated and he lived in the carriage house in the back,” she says. “His wife was pregnant, but they had worked it out. They were living happily separated. I mean, he was even calling me when she was in labor.”

But despite her party girl persona, Uchitel says that she has had some rough times, notably when she lost her boyfriend, Andy O’Grady, on September 11, 2001. “My future died when Andy died,” she says. “That’s the day that my life changed and I became a completely different person.”

Scandal Made Me Famous combines reenactments, exclusive interviews and never-before-seen photos and video to tell the story of infamous crimes. The show is hosted by PEOPLE Senior Writer Steve Helling.