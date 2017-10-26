Tiger Woods Spotted Out at World Series with Rumored Girlfriend Ahead of DUI Court Appearance

Tiger Woods is slowly returning to the public eye since his May DUI arrest, and he’s been spending a lot of time with a new special lady.

The 41-year-old golf pro was spotted at Dodgers Stadium for the World Series on Wednesday alongside rumored girlfriend Erica Herman — just two days before he’s scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving in Jupiter, Florida.

“They’re having fun,” a source close to the athlete tells PEOPLE of Woods and Herman. “He’s not looking for anything serious now. She’s cool and he likes her.”

Woods and Herman both sported Dodgers’ jerseys and white hats as they watched the Houston Astros beat the hometown team 7-6 in Game 2.

Last month, Herman attended the President’s Cup with Woods while wearing a “player spouse” credential, which is generally reserved for a spouse or significant other of the event’s player and captains, Golf.com reported.

Herman served as general manager of The Woods, the golf star’s pop-up restaurant at February’s Genesis Open, according to the social event’s website. (Woods also has a flagship restaurant in Jupiter, Florida.)

Woods was initially expected to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was bumped to Friday, the Associated Press reports.

The gold legend is scheduled to plead guilty to reckless driving at the hearing, and agree to enter a diversion program for intoxicated drivers, the AP also reports.

WATCH: Tiger Woods Booked With Charges Of Driving Under The Influence—Dashcam Video Released

Woods was arrested on May 29 after police found him asleep at the wheel with several pain medications — including Vicodin — in his system, according to a police report obtained by PEOPLE.

Woods had no alcohol in his system and said in a statement then that the incident was the result of an “unexpected reaction to prescribed medications.”

A toxicology report later confirmed that Woods took Vicodin, Dilaudid, Xanax, Ambien and tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) before driving that night.