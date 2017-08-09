Tiger Woods Reportedly Entering Diversion Program After DUI Arrest

Tiger Woods has pleaded not guilty to a DUI charge stemming from his May 29 arrest in Jupiter, Florida, but will reportedly enter a DUI diversion program later this year.

PEOPLE confirms that the 41-year-old golfer’s legal team entered the plea on his behalf on Wednesday morning. A spokesman for the state attorney told the Palm Beach Post that Woods has agreed to enter a first-time DUI offender diversion program. (The state attorney’s office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.)

The diversion program allows participants to serve 12 months of probation under special conditions as well as requires that they plead guilty to a reckless driving charge, which they can later have expunged.

Woods has an arraignment on a reckless driving charge scheduled for Oct. 25 at 8:30 a.m. He is not required to attend.

In late May, he was taken into custody around 3 a.m. in Jupiter along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE.

He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m., according to booking records.

“I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE at the time. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly.”

Woods had no alcohol in his system when he was arrested for DUI, but he had used several pain medications including Vicodin, according to police reports.

Two breathalyzer tests registered a .000 blood-alcohol content.

Woods allegedly badly failed the sobriety test and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg. according to the report.

The report also stated that Woods was found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road and had to be woken up. His speech was described as being “slow, sluggish [and] very slurred.”

In June, Woods announced that he taking steps to make sure the incident would never happen again.

“I’m currently receiving professional help to manage my medications and the ways that I deal with back pain and a sleep disorder,” he said in a statement on Twitter. “I want to thank everyone for the amazing outpouring of support and understanding especially the fans and players on tour.”

Woods did not appear in court on Wednesday morning.

His attorney, Doug Duncan, did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.