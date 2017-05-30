Tiger Woods Was Asleep Behind Wheel But Had Zero Alcohol in His System When He Was Arrested for DUI

Tiger Woods had no alcohol in his system when he was arrested for DUI early Monday morning, according to outlets citing what appears to be the police report. Two breathalyzer tests registered a .000 blood alcohol content.

The report, issued by the Jupiter Police Department (though they have yet to officially release it), states that the 41-year-old golfer was found asleep at the wheel on the side of the road, and had to be woken up.

The report describes Woods’ speech as being “slow, sluggish, very slurred.” He was wearing black athletic shorts and a white t-shirt.

Despite reports that Woods was belligerent with the police, the officer wrote that he was “cooperative as much as possible. Extremely sleepy. Hard to keep eyes open and hard to walk.”

According to the report, Woods used several pain medications including vicodin. He allegedly failed the sobriety test badly, and was unable to put his finger on his nose, walk a straight line, or stand on one leg.

Woods issued a statement on Monday to explain the arrest.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” he said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods’ statement continued.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” the statement concluded.

Woods was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. in Jupiter along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE.

He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m., according to booking records.

This is not the first time Woods has made it into headlines for something other than his backswing. In 2009, a high-profile sex scandal linked Woods to dozens of women while he was married to then-wife Elin Nordegren.