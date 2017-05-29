Tiger Woods is speaking out following his shocking arrest early Monday in Florida.

“I understand the severity of what I did and I take full responsibility for my actions. I want the public to know that alcohol was not involved,” Woods, 41, said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE. “What happened was an unexpected reaction to prescribed medications. I didn’t realize the mix of medications had affected me so strongly,” Woods’ statement continued.

“I would like to apologize with all my heart to my family, friends and the fans. I expect more from myself too. I will do everything in my power to ensure this never happens again. I fully cooperated with law enforcement, and I would like to personally thank the representatives of the Jupiter Police Department and the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s office for their professionalism,” the statement concluded.

Woods was taken into custody at around 3 a.m. in Jupiter along Military Trail, south of Indian Creek Parkway, a Jupiter Police Department spokeswoman told PEOPLE.

He was charged with a DUI and released on his own recognizance at 10:50 a.m., according to booking records.

This is not the first time Woods has made it into headlines for something other than his backswing. In 2009, a high-profile sex scandal linked Woods to dozens of women while he was married to then-wife Elin Nordegren.

In the years that followed, a series of injuries rattled the athlete’s golf career. In fact, Woods underwent fusion surgery on his back in April — his fourth on his back since spring 2014, ESPN reports.

In a blog post on his website last week — his first since the surgery — Woods wrote that he wants to play professional golf again, but noted that the road back to the green would be a long one.

“Presently, I’m not looking ahead,” he wrote. “I can’t twist for another two and a half to three months. Right now, my sole focus is rehab and doing what the doctors tell me. I am concentrating on short-term goals.”

In January, Woods missed the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, ESPN reports. He withdrew from February’s Dubai Desert Classic with back spasms, marking an early end to his season, USA Today reports.

Before then, Woods sat out all of the 2016 season while recovering from a pair of back surgeries, according to the Boston Globe.