Tickets, Tech and Touchdowns: What You Need to Know About Super Bowl 51

Super Bowl LI is fast approaching — and we’ve gathered all the information you need to know before the big game.

The details

Who is playing: New England Patriots vs. Atlanta Falcons

Kick-off time: 6:30 p.m. EST

Where they’re playing: NRG Stadium, Houston, Texas

Where to watch: FOX

And what about the Puppy Bowl? That will air at 3 p.m. ET/PT on Animal Planet

Keep reading to find out what you should know about the Super Bowl and be sure to check back at PEOPLE.com for more coverage.

Ticket prices are HIGH

With an average listing price of $6,000 per ticket on the secondary market, Super Bowl LI could be the most expensive to date, according to USA TODAY Sports. ESPN reports the lowest ticket currently offered for sale on StubHub is $3,499, before fees, and the median price of tickets sold on the site is $4,450. The biggest sale, so far, was a person who paid $83,521 for six front-row seats on the 30-yard line (talk about dedication!). “At these supply levels, a Cowboys, Steelers and Packers appearance could have shot the market to a $10K average asking price. Historically, supply increases about 100 percent from Championship Sunday to peak supply, and it will be interesting to see how this year compares,” Ticket IQ spokesperson Jesse Lawrence told USA TODAY Sports. According to the publication, the Falcons-Patriots matchup is “the least compelling combination of teams” from a secondary ticket market standpoint, but that doesn’t make the tickets any cheaper.

But watching from home just got better

Not to worry, if that $6,000-a-pop ticket price deters you (seems absurdly high, is ridiculous, etc.), watching from home could be the coolest television viewing experience of a Super Bowl yet. This year, courtesy of Intel, a new feature called “Be the Player” will provide as many as two-dozen eye view clips from the game. The idea is that through 360 Replay technology, you see what the player sees. “Now you are able to do something that fans have always wanted to do,” Jeff Hopper, general manager of strategy and marketing for the Intel Sports Group, tells Sports Illustrated. For more on the technology, check out this piece by SI.

If Intel 360° Replay Technology can make THIS look epic, imagine what’ll look like in the big game. Watch below. #ExperienceMore #SB51 pic.twitter.com/ugq3TFbZZV — Intel (@intel) January 12, 2017

There’s a great entertainment lineup

A little bit country, a little bit rock-n-roll — is what you can expect from the entertainment at Super Bowl LI. Georgia native and “Drunk on You” singer Luke Bryan will kick off the game with what we’re sure will be a super soulful, swoon-worthy rendition of the national anthem in his signature country twang. “I never served in the military — that’s something I wish I had had the opportunity to do, but I feel like this is my way of honoring my country. It’s a little chance to serve,” Bryan tells PEOPLE. As for the half-time performance, expect crazy, fun and exciting from Lady Gaga. Rumors are even swirling that Gaga is trying to perform on the stadium’s roof. “I want every guy’s girlfriend in his arms … I want every husband and wife kissing … every kid laughing,” she told Radio Disney. “In my mind they’re having this really powerful family experience watching the Super Bowl.” Did we mention there’s a good chance she’ll perform “Bad Romance?”

Now, about those teams…

Both teams won their respective conference championships: the Patriots beat the Steelers 36-17 and the Falcons bested the Packers 44-21. The only other time both championship games were won by 19 points or more was in 1978, according to Fox Sports. To compare: With 6-1 odds, New England was the preseason favorite to win the Super Bowl, but Atalanta (with the fifth-worst odds) got 80-1. And, the Falcons are the top-ranked scoring offense and the Pats are the top-ranked scoring defense, according to Fox Sports. Guess we’ll see if defense really does win championships!

THAT'S SOME HOME FIELD ADVANTAGE! #letsgooooooo A photo posted by Tom Brady (@tombrady) on Jan 22, 2017 at 8:30pm PST

Battle of the QB

Tom Brady’s appearance in Super Bowl LI – after serving a four-game suspension for the “deflategate” scandal – will extend his own record for most starts (7) in a Super Bowl. At 39, he’ll match Peyton Manning as the oldest quarterback to start a Super Bowl. But, Matt Ryan, 31, of the Falcons has a good chance to win his first true title. According to ESPN, he has thrown for more passing yards in his career (37, 701) than any other quarterback making his first start in the title game.