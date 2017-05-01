This Is Why Scoreboard Proposals Are Not a Good Idea!

Yikes!

An attendee at Sunday night’s Cubs-Red Sox baseball game proposed to his date on the Fenway Park scoreboard — but he didn’t exactly get the answer he was looking for.

According to spectators, the couple appeared on the screen, but there was no hug and the camera quickly cut away after he popped the question.

Talk about awkward…

Video of the couple arguing underneath a neon beer sign quickly went viral, picking up over 2,000 likes on social media.

This guy just proposed at Fenway on camera. She said no. Now they are arguing. That poor camera man pic.twitter.com/N9m8nOIXKH — Kim (@kimba7391) May 1, 2017

And, of course, Twitter can’t get enough of the botched proposal.

Holy hell somebody just proposed to their girlfriend at Fenway and I think they said no. — Ty Anderson (@_TyAnderson) May 1, 2017

Finally. Someone said no to a proposal on the Jumbotron at fenway. Love it. #StopProposingAtSportingEvents — Tom Giles (@TomGilesCSN) May 1, 2017

RELATED VIDEO: What Mo’ne Davis Wants to Accomplish by the Time She’s 18-years-old

nothing like an emphatic "no" on the Fenway Park jumbotron marriage proposal — Replying to (@tape) May 1, 2017

The scoreboard proposal at Fenway may have just gone awry. There was no hug, the camera cut away and the crowd groaned. — Pete Abraham (@PeteAbe) May 1, 2017

Is this the end of sporting event marriage proposals as we know it?