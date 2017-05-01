This Is Why Scoreboard Proposals Are Not a Good Idea!

Yikes!
An attendee at Sunday night’s Cubs-Red Sox baseball game proposed to his date on the Fenway Park scoreboard — but he didn’t exactly get the answer he was looking for.
According to spectators, the couple appeared on the screen, but there was no hug and the camera quickly cut away after he popped the question.
Talk about awkward…
Video of the couple arguing underneath a neon beer sign quickly went viral, picking up over 2,000 likes on social media.
And, of course, Twitter can’t get enough of the botched proposal.
Is this the end of sporting event marriage proposals as we know it?