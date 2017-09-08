Texas A&M Coach Receives Racist, Threatening Letter After Team Loses to UCLA: 'Get Lost! Or Else'

The wife of Texas A&M head football coach Kevin Sumlin shared a disturbing photo of racist hate mail she says was sent to their home and directed toward her husband.

“You suck as a coach! You’re a n—– and can’t win! Please get lost! or else,” the letter read, according to a Twitter photo of the note.

Sumlin’s wife, Charlene, shared the image with a message of her own: “People of 2017: please tell me how any part of this is ok. And to the sender: did it occur to you that a child may open it? #orelseWHAT?”

Indeed, the couple’s daughter Shelby Sumlin, herself a student at Texas A&M, reacted to the letter on Twitter.

“Imagine being a kid & reading this bs abt your dad. Things “fans” say gets taken personal by more than just the coach. Humanity isn’t hard.”

The post comes just days after the Aggies fell to the University of California, Los Angeles, Bruins in the season-opening game.

Sumlin faced criticism after the team blew a 34-point lead, according to ESPN. Texas A&M regent Tony Buzbee later called for Sumlin to be removed from his position in a Facebook post.

In the wake of Charlene’s Twitter post, school president Michael Young and athletic director Scott Woodward acknowledged the letter in a statement, calling the hate mail “disgusting and threatening.”

“There is no excuse for hatred and, as a community, we will not allow the ignorance of some to intimidate any member of our community,” the statement read.

“On behalf of all Aggies, our thoughts are with Coach Sumlin and his family, and we will do all that we can to ensure their safety.”

The officials noted that the school is working with local law enforcement to “bring the sender of this letter to justice.”