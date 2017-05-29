Denver Post Parts Ways With Writer After Racially Charged Indy 500 Tweet

This article originally appeared on SI.com.

The Denver Post has parted ways with writer Terry Frei after he shared an insensitive tweet following Sunday’s Indy 500 win by Takuma Sato.

Sato became the first Japanese-born driver to win the Indianapolis 500 race.

“I am very uncomfortable with a Japanese driver winning the Indianapolis 500 during Memorial Day weekend,” Frei wrote before deleting the tweet.

The Denver Post issued the following statement:

“We apologize for the disrespectful and unacceptable tweet that was sent by one of our reporters. Terry Frei is no longer an employee of The Denver Post. It’s our policy not to comment further on personnel issues. The tweet doesn’t represent what we believe nor what we stand for. We hope you will accept our profound apologies.”

Frei apologized in his own separate statement:

“I fouled up,” Frei wrote. “I’m sorry. I shouldn’t have said what I said when I said it. I should have known better and I regret it. I in no way meant to represent my employer and I apologize to The Denver Post.“

“I made a stupid reference, during an emotional weekend, to one of the nations that we fought in World War II,” he added.

OK, I took out the name of a book. pic.twitter.com/b953FbqMEh — Terry Frei (@TFrei) May 29, 2017

Frei was previously Colorado sportswriter of the year four times.