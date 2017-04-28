Teen Race Car Driver Who Lost Both Legs in Horrific Accident Wants to Race Again

A teen race car driver who lost both his legs in an accident earlier this month in England is hoping to take to the racetrack again, reports say.

Billy Monger, 17, suffered serious leg injuries and had to have both amputated after his F4 car, going 120 mph, collided with another vehicle during a race at Donington Park, ESPN reports.

“He’s a very, very positive young lad,” the boy’s manager, Steve Hunter, told the BBC’s 5 Live radio program last week, recalling the aftermath of the amputation. “The first thing he started to do was work out how he would use a clutch with his hands.”

Monger was trapped in his car for 90 minutes after the crash as crews worked to free him from the vehicle, according to ESPN. He was airlifted to Queens Medical Centre in Nottingham and was in an induced coma following the accident.

The teen spoke out about the crash in a Facebook post earlier this week, thanking friends, family and medical officials for their help and support.

“The one true hero of this tragic event has been my sister, Bonny who gave me the will to keep fighting,” Monger wrote. “A value that I will continue to hold now … and for the rest of my life.”

In the wake of the tragedy, Monger’s F4 team JHR Developments has received more than £771,000 (that’s more than $997,828) in donations on a JustGiving fundraiser page for the teen. Meanwhile, drivers and teams around the world have placed #BillyWhizz stickers on cars and helmets in a show of support.

Among those sending well wishes to the driver is Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe. The actor revealed on his personal Google Plus page that Monger’s mother worked on the movie set “for the entire series” as a make-up artist.

“Billy was around the set a lot and by the time he was 9 or 10 (perhaps younger) we started hearing about the prodigiously talented and utterly fearless driver he was already becoming,” Radcliffe wrote, describing Monger’s crash as an “unimaginably hard situation.” He urged fans to donate to the fundraiser.