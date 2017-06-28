Honeymoon in Paradise! New Bride Tara Lipinski Shows Off Her Slim Figure in the Maldives

Tara Lipinski has found the love of her life — and now she’s found paradise, too.

The 35-year-old Olympian and new husband Todd Kapostasy, 33, are currently on a 40-day whirlwind honeymoon adventure around the globe after saying their “I dos” in an ultra-romantic affair last Saturday.

With stops including Switzerland and Greece on the agenda, Lipinski will have no shortage of photo ops. But she took advantage of the tropical weather and stunning beach views in her first location — Maldives — for an ultra-sexy photoshoot.

The pictures, snapped by Kapostasy and posted to Lipinksi’s Instagram page on Wednesday, don’t just show off the crystal clear waters and white sand beaches of the South Asian island country — they also show off Lipinski’s trim beach body.

Wearing a two-piece pink printed bikini and coordinating flowing wrap beach coverup, the blonde beauty looks relaxed and happy as the wind blows through her hair and coverup amid a beautiful backdrop.

“I know I will never get pictures with this kind of scenery ever again,” Lipinski captioned a slideshow of photos on Instagram. “This … place is all the things.”

“The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I’m just madly in love,” she wrote on another of her three posts. “This place is so bananas.”

The photos come just days after the pair exchanged vows in Charleston, South Carolina, last Saturday.

“It was a fairytale come to life,” Lipinski, who wore a hand-embroidered strapless sweetheart bustier gown with a circular lace skirt by Reem Acra and a 20-foot train by Laura Basci, told PEOPLE of her nuptials. “I felt like I was living in the moment with all of my friends by my side and marrying the love of my life — it was the best day of my life.”

“She was so beautiful,” added Kapostasy, who teared up watching the 1998 Olympic singles figure skating gold-medalist glide down the 200-foot aisle.

After their honeymoon, Lipinski will prepare to jet off to PyeongChang to co-commentate at the 2018 Winter Olympics with Weir.

Surely she’ll still be thinking about the big day.

“Everything was so beautiful, and it went by so fast, but at the same time I was able to take it all in and take mental snapshots of the best day of my life,” Lipinski told PEOPLE. “It was perfect.”