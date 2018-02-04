This year, fans’ Super Bowl bets are going way beyond just who will claim the Lombardi Trophy.

These are some of the weirdest props being placed on tonight’s big game — from halftime surprise guests to President Donald Trump’s tweets — according to betting database Oddshark and sportsbook Bovada. Meanwhile, there is a 100 percent chance we’ll be eating far too much five-layer dip.

What color will Pink‘s hair be when she sings the national anthem?

The singer’s ever-changing tresses could mean a big payout for lucky gamblers. The blonde/white hair she wore to last week’s Grammy Awards is at -300, while brown/black or purple/blue is at +900. Her namesake pink/red and green are at +400.

How long will it take Pink to perform the national anthem?

The over/under on the powerhouse songstress’ salute is 2:00. No word on whether her battle with the flu is expected to affect the timestamp.

Will Pink be airborne at any point during the national anthem?

Will the star bring her signature aerial work to U.S. Bank Stadium? “Yes” is at +300, while “No” is at -500.

Other Pink prop bets include whether she’ll forget any of the words to “The Star-Spangled Banner” (“No” at -700), and if the Eagles fan will wear her team’s jersey during the performance (“Yes” at +170).

How many times will Gisele Bündchen be mentioned during the broadcast?

The over/under on shout-outs to Tom Brady’s supermodel wife is 1.5 times.

Will Justin Timberlake be wearing a hat when he begins his halftime performance?

Those who bet Timberlake will appear onstage with a hat on are in for a -140 payout, while “No” is even.

Bets are also being accepted on what color Timberlake’s shirt will be, with a less-expected yellow look paying out at a whooping +2000.

Will any members of ‘NSYNC perform with Justin Timberlake?

Boy band fans might just get relive the glory of the ’90s on Sunday night. Other former members joining Timberlake onstage is at +200.

How may times will “wardrobe malfunction” be mentioned during the broadcast?

The over/under on references to Timberlake’s infamous last halftime show with Janet Jackson is 1.5.

Total number of Donald Trump tweets on February 4?

Oddshark has an over/under of five tweets from the president for the entire Super Bowl day.