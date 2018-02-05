Celebrations Lead to Destruction, Fire and Looting in Philadelphia After the Eagles' Super Bowl Win

Chaos broke out on the streets of Philadelphia after the Eagles beat the New England Patriots to win the Lombardi Trophy — for the first time — at Super Bowl LII on Sunday.

Following the team’s historic win, people poured out of local bars and took to the streets, where the crowds joined together to sing the Eagles’ fight song while also damaging property, tipping over light poles, and setting at least one fire in the middle of the street, according to Reuters.

Philly.com also reported that Eagles fans tipped over a car outside of a hotel and that a group of looters had broken into a convenience store screaming, “Everything is free,” while grabbing merchandise.

“Perhaps some fans got a little too rowdy,” ABC News correspondent Gio Benitez said in a video posted by Good Morning America on social media of the aftermath.

Pointing out the damage inflicted upon a local Macy’s, Benitez revealed that the department store’s doors had been “completely smashed” and that there was “glass everywhere” from broken windows.

"The crowds were just massive," Benitez continued, adding that there were "thousands of thousands of people" on the streets following the Eagles' win.

“The crowds were just massive,” Benitez continued, adding that there were “thousands of thousands of people” on the streets following the Eagles’ win.

“You had these cars that were set on fires, people were sliding down these poles,” before explaining that a group of Eagles fans had also climbed on top of an awning at Philadelphia’s Ritz-Carlton hotel, and that the awning eventually collapsed from the weight, injuring several people.

ABC News reported that ahead of the championship game, police officials had been spotted greasing traffic poles in Philadelphia to try and deter Eagles fans from climbing them. Authorities took the same preventative measure ahead of the team’s final playoff game in January, with some labeling themselves the “Crisco Cops.”

But determined fans still found a way to make their way to the top of the poles as they celebrated the victory.

Super Bowl LII was played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and aired live on NBC.