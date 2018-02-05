Jimmy Fallon, Ellen DeGeneres and More Celebs React to Justin Timberlake's Halftime Show

Justin Timberlake has delivered his third Super Bowl performance — and the internet had plenty to say about it.

The Grammy winner, 37, hit the field at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis to headline the Pepsi Halftime show, performing a slew of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career. Twitter was immediately flooded with conflicting reactions, with some raving about the show and others criticizing sound issues.

Several celebrities had high praise to sing about Timberlake, including Jimmy Fallon, Nick Jonas, Ellen DeGeneres and Demi Lovato.

“YESSSSS!!!! THAT IS HOW YOU DO IT!!” tweeted Fallon. “Magic. Loved THAT!”

“Two words. JUSTIN TIMBERLAKE. Wow that was unreal. LEGEND,” said Jonas.

And Timberlake’s legion of fans also approved of the performance.

“Ayy Justin Timberlake has bangers,” wrote one. “Suit and Tie with a giant marching band gave me chills. The Prince Tribute was tasteful. I enjoyed that halftime.

“Maybe it’s the altitude but when @jtimberlake went into the stands at the end of his halftime performance I got choked up,” wrote another. “Love when an artist that massive still makes an effort to show the fans how much they matter. What a special moment.”

But other viewers called attention to the fact that Timberlake’s audio was slightly muted and difficult to make out.

“Is the sound working or am I just officially too old for music?” tweeted one viewer.

“So when is Justin Timberlake actually going to, you know, sing?” tweeted another.

Others poked fun at Timberlake’s outfit.

“Okay but why did #JustinTimberlake look like a clearance table at Bass Pro,” quipped one fan.

“Will any designer send out an email tonight taking credit for Justin Timberlake’s outfit? Somehow, I doubt it,” tweeted another.

One thing that captivated everyone, however, was the kid who managed to steal a selfie with Timberlake in the middle of the performance. The consensus? He’s this year’s “left shark.”

Timberlake’s performance in Minnesota came just two days after he released his fourth full-length studio album, Man of the Woods, which includes collaborations with Pharrell Williams (“Supplies”), Chris Stapleton (“Say Something“) and Alicia Keys (“Morning Light”). The showman will hit the road to promote the LP in March. (Click here for a complete list of tour dates.)

Super Bowl LII is being played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is airing live on NBC.