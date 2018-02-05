Gisele Bündchen Supports Tom Brady 'No Matter What' — But Still 'Would Like Him to Retire': Source

While Gisele Bündchen will support her husband if he chooses to continue playing for the New England Patriots next season, she’d still like to see Tom Brady retire from professional football sooner rather than later.

“Gisele always supports Tom no matter what,” a source close to the couple tells PEOPLE following her husband’s Super Bowl LII loss on Sunday to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Though the source adds that “nobody really knows what’s next for him now,” it’s likely Brady won’t be retiring.

But even though she’ll stand behind whatever her husband decides, a different source close to the 37-year-old supermodel tells PEOPLE that Bündchen has “been telling friends for a couple years now that she would like him to retire and just be able to be at home, but he is so committed to the game.”

“He didn’t want to retire after ‘Deflategate,’ ” the second source adds, referencing the 2015 scandal where Brady was issued a four-game suspension for his part in allegedly deflating footballs for an unfair advantage during an AFC championship game against the Indianapolis Colts.

The source also reveals that “after the big surprise win last year” when the Patriots defeated the Atlanta Falcons in the Super Bowl, Bündchen “was hopeful that he might want to go out on top, but he still wants to play.”

“Everybody thinks he is going to want to go for at least one more season,” the source adds.

It’s no secret that Bündchen has been pushing Brady to retire. After last year’s victory, Brady told Jim Miller’s Sirius XM NFL Radio show that “If it was up to my wife, she would have me retire today. She told me that last night three times.”

Following the outcome of Sunday’s game, Bündchen extended an olive branch to the Eagles while also praising her husband and his team for their “commitment” and “sacrifice.”

“Congratulations Eagles for winning the Super bowl, what a game that was!” she wrote on Instagram.

She continued, “Congratulations Patriots for giving your best and to my love, we are incredibly proud of you because we are able to see ever day all the commitment, sacrifice and hard work that you have devoted to become the best in what you do. We love you!”

In the accompanying photo, Brady appeared emotional as he hugged his wife and one of their children (the couple shares Benjamin Rein, 8, and daughter Vivian Lake, 5, and Brady is also dad to John “Jack” Edward Thomas, 10, from a previous relationship).

Much of Brady’s family was in Minneapolis, Minnesota, for the quarterback’s big game. On Saturday night, he shared a group photo taken on the field, writing, “Family and Football.”

Despite Sunday’s loss, Brady still had something to celebrate: he was named MVP for the third time in his NFL career.