Eli Manning and Odell Beckham Jr. Perfect the Dirty Dancing Lift During a Super Bowl Commercial

Super Bowl Sunday might have been a Patriot Eagles vs. New England Patriots affair, but the New York Giants decided to take a bit of the spotlight for themselves.
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. and quarterback Eli Manning reenacted the iconic lift from Dirty Dancing for an NFL commercial during Super Bowl LII.
During a practice session, the Giants take a break, leading Manning and Beckham to make eye contact and begin dancing.
The ad included memorable callbacks to Jennifer Grey’s laugh (which Beckham mimics) and a dance solo for Manning a la Patrick Swayze.
And people on Twitter marveled at the sight of Manning lifting Beckham into the air to the iconic song “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life.”
Actor Chad Michael Murray loved the ad, tweeting, “Eli Manning just won my heart… #FlashDance #Incredible #SuperBowlCommercial #SuperBowl #EliManning,” although he later corrected himself on the film the two recreated.
Actor Harry Shum Jr. agreed, tweeting, “That Eli Manning/Dirty Dancing commercial was” along with several clapping emojis.
Super Bowl LII included several memorable moments and commercials, including one with actor Danny DeVito, who transformed into an M&M in a genius casting move that Twitter approved of.
Justin Timberlake took the stage during the halftime show performing a slew of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career and receiving several praises from his famous friends — while Twitter took particular notice of his inclusion of “Rock Your Body” which was performed during “Nipplegate” in 2004 alongside Janet Jackosn.
Super Bowl LII is being played Sunday at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and is airing live on NBC.