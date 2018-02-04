Bradley Cooper! Miles Teller! Diddy! Celebs Brave the Minneapolis Cold at the Super Bowl

Some of the biggest names in Hollywood supported some of the biggest names in sports at Sunday’s Super Bowl LII.

As the New England Patriots got ready to square off against the Philadelphia Eagles at the U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis, Minnesota, famous faces were spotted in the crowd.

Among the stars seen so far? Philadelphia native and Eagles superfan Bradley Cooper, who was seen heading into the stadium ahead of the big game. The 43-year-old star famously brought his Eagles fandom to his character in the 2012 film Silver Linings Playbook, and also narrated a series of pre-Super Bowl videos for the team in green earlier this week.

Golden State Warriors basketball player Stephen Curry was also seen in the crowd, as was former Vice President Joe Biden — who shook hands and posed for photos with HQ trivia host Scott Rogowsky.

Pennsylvania native Miles Teller, 30, was on the field before the game, posing in his Eagles gear.

Sean “Diddy” Combs was also spotted, beating back the 2-degree temperatures with a brown fur coat.

Other stars included J.J. Watt and girlfriend Kealia Ohai; National Anthem singer, Pink and her daughter, Willow; Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg; Tom Brady‘s wife, Gisele Bündchen; and New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola’s girlfriend, Olivia Culpo.

Justin Timberlake will headline the Pepsi Halftime show, where he’s expected to perform a slew of hits from his nearly 20-year musical career.