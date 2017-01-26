Kelly Rowland Shares Super Bowl Halftime Advice for Lady Gaga: Don’t Black Out Like I Did!

Lady Gaga can assure a roaring applause during Super Bowl LI, and pal Kelly Rowland says it’s because her performance is already “in the bag.”

Rowland, who’s starring in Lifetime’s new movie Love By the 10th Date, sat down with People Now to share her Super Bowl advice for Gaga — a “moment in time” that will go down in both “Super Bowl history and American culture.”

“She’s shown us the type of performer she is,” says Rowland about Gaga, who is back for the second year in a row after singing the national anthem at the 2016 game. “I’m just excited to see what tricks she’s gonna pull out of the bag.”

“I think a lot of people are excited to tune in because she’s come out of an egg, she’s had meat on her,” she continues of the anticipation leading up to the “Bad Romance” crooner’s performance. “This woman is just so brilliant and just innovative when it comes to performances, so I’m excited. She’s a sweetheart, so she’s gonna nail it.”

And Rowland suggests for Gaga to fully relish in every second she’s on stage since she “blacked out for like three and a half minutes” during Destiny’s Child’s 2013 Super Bowl halftime performance.

“It happened too fast — it literally happened so fast,” she says of the magical moment that slipped her mind for the duration of the act. “I remember looking at my feet and the next thing I know we were exiting to the back to leave the field, and I was like, ‘What just happened?’ It happened so fast I would just say have fun, because it’s such a moment in time.”