Stephen Curry Shares Touching Pregame Moment with 9-Year-Old Boy Who Tragically Lost His Father in Car Crash

Stephen Curry took time out of his pregame routine to offer his condolences to Brayden Harris, days after his father was killed in a car crash.

Before Monday’s Golden State Warriors game against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center, Curry, 29, was spotted consoling the 9-year-old boy in the tunnel during warmups.

Brayden’s father, Bruce, who is the brother of Mavericks guard Devin Harris, died on Thursday in Dallas.

After the game, which the Warriors defeated the Mavs 133-103, Curry spoke with reporters about how he tried “to lift [Brayden’s] spirits” during this difficult time.

“It’s obviously sometimes hard to find the right words to say in that situation because it’s such a tough blow to the family. And at that age, I can’t imagine what he’s going through but best thing I can say is to lean on his family to give him that strength to get through tough times,” said the father of two, who was told about Brayden’s situation by his brother, Mavericks guard Seth Curry.

Stephen Curry praying pregame with a kid who lost his father due to a car accident. 🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/Fdn0C0OM0r — alex 🎃 (@KDISAWARRIOR) October 24, 2017

“Nobody could tell him how to feel. Allow him to get through it the best he can but with his family by his side and lean on them for strength and support and love. Hopefully, they’ll be there for him,” he added.

Concluding, “There’s no right thing to say in that situation but tried to show him there are lots of people thinking about him, praying for him.”

Devin did not play in Monday’s game but addressed his brother’s death in a press conference prior.

“I lost my brother tragically and it’s been a tough week,” Harris said, according to NBA.com. “The family is taking it pretty hard, as you would expect them to. Probably the toughest thing I’ve had to deal with, dealing with myself, trying to explain it to his kids, my kids – it’s just been tough.”

Adding, “I came to spend some time with my nephew to try to get his mind off of it.”