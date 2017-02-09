Steph Curry Takes Aim at His Sponsor, Under Armour, for Trump Support; Says the President Is an Asset — Minus the ‘et’

Under Armour CEO Kevin Plank’s remarks on Tuesday about President Trump didn’t go unnoticed.

After calling him a “real asset” to the nation, NBA star Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors — and the face of the sports apparel and equipment brand — told the Mercury News how he felt.

“I agree with that description,” Curry told the news outlet, “if you remove the ‘et’ from asset.”

Curry, who has a contract with Under Armour that runs through 2024, said he was surprised to hear Plank’s comments. The outlet reports Plank said his sentiments were meant exclusively from a business perspective and that he has distanced himself from Trump’s controversial policies and comments.

“I spent all day yesterday on the phone,” Curry told the Mercury News, “with countless people at Under Armour, countless people in Kevin Plank’s camp, my team, trying to understand what was going on and where everybody stood on the issue. Based off the release that KP sent out this morning, and what he told me last night, that’s the Under Armour that I know. That’s the brand I know he’s built and one that, as of Wednesday afternoon, is something that I’m standing on.”

The release he referenced from Plank says the company “engages in policies, not politics.”

“We have teammates from different religions, races, nationalities, genders and sexual orientations; different ages, life experiences and opinions. This is the core of our company. At Under Armour, our diversity is our strength, and we will continue to advocate for policies that Protect Our House, our business, our team, and our community,” part of the statement read.

Curry, a point guard on the team, endorsed Hillary Clinton during the election, according to CNBC, and his head coach Steve Kerr has been outspoken in his criticism of Trump.