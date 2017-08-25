Stars Take Sides: Find Out Which Celebrities Are Rooting for Mayweather and Who Is Team McGregor

SLYVESTER STALLONE

Team Rocky!

When TMZ asked Sylvester Stallone if he was rooting for McGregor, Stallone nodded in the affirmative.

"You know who's gonna win. You know who's gonna win,” Stallone said. “I only got the underdog. It's great for boxing. He’s the real life Rocky," he said of McGregor, but added: "I live in a fantasy."

He also said that this type of fight has "never been done before" — referring to the fact that McGregor is a mixed martial arts champion and has never fought a professional boxing match.

The 71-year-old also shared an Instagram video of a simulation of the upcoming fight— using footage from a fight scene from the famed Rocky series — on Thursday. For the caption he said that McGregor "is long long shot but he is a SUPER WARRIOR!" and added that Mayweather is "almost impossible to beat."