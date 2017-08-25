Sports
Stars Take Sides: Find Out Which Celebrities Are Rooting for Mayweather and Who Is Team McGregor
See which celebrities are supporting Floyd Mayweather and which are for Conor McGregor in the highly anticipated Saturday match
1 of 7
DIDDY
After first winning a $250,000 bet against Mark Wahlberg over the outcome of the Floyd Mayweather Jr. vs. Manny Pacquiao fight in May 2015, Sean "Diddy" Combs is once again throwing his weight behind “money man” Mayweather Jr.
The two superstars faced off in the boxing ring themselves to bet “double or nothing” in a fight dubbed “Diddy vs. Wahlberg,” for a recent commercial promoting the highly anticipated fight.
2 of 7
MARK WAHLBERG
It looks like Mark Wahlberg is on team McGregor for the Aug. 26 match in Las Vegas.
The actor lost a $250,000 bet to Sean "Diddy Combs when he bet in favor of Manny Pacquiano over Mayweather Jr.
In the recent “Diddy vs. Wahlberg” commercial promoting the Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor fight, Wahlberg displayed his green and white boxing gloves with a shamrock on them — telling Combs, "See the Shamrock"— which seems to be an indication of his support for Dublin-native McGregor.
3 of 7
SLYVESTER STALLONE
Team Rocky!
When TMZ asked Sylvester Stallone if he was rooting for McGregor, Stallone nodded in the affirmative.
"You know who's gonna win. You know who's gonna win,” Stallone said. “I only got the underdog. It's great for boxing. He’s the real life Rocky," he said of McGregor, but added: "I live in a fantasy."
He also said that this type of fight has "never been done before" — referring to the fact that McGregor is a mixed martial arts champion and has never fought a professional boxing match.
The 71-year-old also shared an Instagram video of a simulation of the upcoming fight— using footage from a fight scene from the famed Rocky series — on Thursday. For the caption he said that McGregor "is long long shot but he is a SUPER WARRIOR!" and added that Mayweather is "almost impossible to beat."
4 of 7
MIKE TYSON
Mike Tyson told the podcast Pardon My Take that he doesn't think McGregor has a chance against Mayweather because the match won't allow for mixed martial arts rules.
"McGregor is going to get killed boxing," Tyson said in the July interview. "McGregor put his dumba— in a position where he's gonna get knocked out because this guy's been doing this all his life, since he was a baby. McGregorcan't kick and grab and stuff so he won't stand much of a chance."
(This is a shift from 2015, when the former boxer and heavyweight champ called Mayweather a "scared little man" after Mayweather compared himself to legend Muhammad Ali by saying he was 'The Best Ever.'" )
5 of 7
JUSTIN BEIBER
As of now, it's unclear if the "Sorry" singer is still behind his buddy Mayweather.
But Justin Bieber — who has supported the boxer in previous fights, even escorting him to the ring for a 2012 fight in Las Vegas — unfollowed him on Instagram this week, prompting many to wonder what team he is on.
6 of 7
50 CENT
The rapper is team Mayweather all the way.
On July 14, he shared a screenshot photo on Instagram of himself on a video chat with his pal Mayweather, writing for the caption, "It's 50, champ about to be 50-0, and the Little leprechaun is just the 50th Victim. Floyd said I'm a put the hand 🤚 of God on that boy. LOL.'
McGregor and the rapper also have an alleged fued that started after McGregor took a shot at 50 Cent and Mayweather during a press conference. 50 Cent hit back with an Instagram video of McGregor’s comments along with a caption that called out the Irish boxer.
7 of 7
STEVE AUSTIN
WWE legend "Stone Cold" Steve Austin thinks McGregor has a shot at earning the "Money Belt."
After hearing of the sensational line-up fight back in June, Austin said on his podcast that “If Conor hits him, he’ll knock him into next week."
Adding, “That’s a big if, but on the other side of that I don’t think Mayweather can hurt Conor – he’s as tough as nails."
The 52-year-old added that it's "going to be a damn interesting fight."
