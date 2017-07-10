Son of Former MLB Player Keith Lockhart Released from Hospital After Freak Accident

Jason Lockhart, the son of former MLB Braves player Keith Lockhart is finally heading home from the hospital after he barely survived being hit in the face with a baseball during a tournament game in South Carolina on June 17.

“Sweet Jason is headed home! We (and all of you) have prayed so relentlessly for this day and it’s finally here. Jason is such a testament of God’s faithfulness and His power,” his sister Sydney posted to Facebook on Sunday. “We are beyond excited and thankful.”

Throughout his 21 day hospital stay where he underwent seven surgeries in total, Sydney frequently posted about how her 15-year-old brother was doing.

According to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, his severe injuries began after a ball hit and broke his nose as he was crossing home plate. After being given stitches and released, his nose began to bleed uncontrollably just two days later.

Doctors discovered there was also a tear in Jason’s artery. During surgery to repair the laceration and reset his nose, he had to be placed on a ventilator when doctors were unable to control his bleeding.

“He is tired of dealing with this stressful issue. We all are. We know that we are in fantastic hands here,” Sydney wrote after his final surgery on July 3. “We also know that our God is the ultimate Healer. We are calling to Him, asking for and trusting Him with Jason’s full recovery.