Tennis star Sloane Stephens and her soccer player boyfriend are the picture-perfect sports couple.

The 24-year-old tennis star was all smiles in a recent Instagram post, in which she cuddled close to her boyfriend Jozy Altidore.

“My first crush ❤️ happy birthday baby, I love you,” she captioned a shot of herself sporting a wide grin as Altidore, 28, looked over her shoulder.

In another photo, the love birds donned sweet smiles for a selfie.

Stephens usually keeps her love life private, but it seems she couldn’t help but show off her man on his big day. Altidore plays for Toronto FC and the United States’ national team.

Stephens caught the nation’s attention over the summer when she won the U.S. Open. And the star has said that Altidore’s support has played a role in her rise to fame.

“I don’t think there’s been a more positive person in my corner that I’ve had,” Stephens told the New York Times of Altidore. “When I was [suffered a foot injury] I was with him and I would always make fun of myself and he’d make fun of me. But he kept it really light for me, so I was never too sad.”

Although it is unclear how long they’ve been together, Stephens told the Times that she’s known Altidore since the fifth grade.

As Stephens was dominating the tennis court at the U.S. Open, Altidore was making waves of his own: he scored two goals against the San Jose Earthquakes.

“Obviously he was inspired by me,” Stephens joked to ESPN at the time. “Come on, let’s just be real.”

“I was upset because I thought he should’ve gotten a hat trick,” she added with a laugh. “He scored two goals but he needed three to make the family proud.”