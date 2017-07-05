Does Simone Biles Have What it Takes to Be a Harlem Globetrotter? Watch Her Attempt Their Signature Tricks

Simone Biles may be the world’s greatest gymnast – but can she dribble a basketball?

The four-time Olympic gold medalist paired up with the Harlem Globetrotters‘ Hammer Harrison to share tricks of the trade in a new video.

After showing off her gymnastics prowess in the clip, Biles got suited up in the Globetrotters’ signature red and blue jersey.

With two basketballs balanced in her hands, the 4-foot 9-inche athlete tried to emulate some of the team’s cool moves.

The Globetrotters are in Houston – Biles’ hometown – for three area games, and Harrison and Biles’ training session took place at the star’s home gym, the World Champions Centre.

When they weren’t swapping sports techniques, Harrison also spoke to the centre’s other gymnasts about overcoming obstacles to achieve their dreams.