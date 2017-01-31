Simone Biles Stands Tall, Tom Brady Tears Up — and Cooper Manning Wore What? How Super Bowl Opening Night Got Weird

Super Bowl week is upon us, and it kicked with a very wild Opening Night at Houston’s Minute Maid Park on Monday. It’s the second year in a row the NFL has opted for the event in lieu of a more traditional media day — and this time there were tears, laughs and some interesting fashion choices.

Here’s the best (and strangest) moments from the first night of Super Bowl week:

Simone Biles interviewed someone twice her size

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and #Falcons TE Levine Toilolo. pic.twitter.com/r7T0pJ5TwV — Justin Felder (@Justin_FOX5) January 31, 2017

The 4-foot-9 Olympic gymnast and Inside Edition correspondent took a moment to speak with the Falcons’ tallest player, Levine Toilolo, who is literally two feet taller than her (he is 6-foot-8).

Ed from Good Burger took orders

Ed from Good Burger here at Super Bowl Opening Night pic.twitter.com/LGOI6uoweW — Nicholas O'Malley (@nickjomalley) January 31, 2017

Nickelodeon star reporter and burger aficionado Kel Mitchell provided on-scene commentary while in character.

Fake Tom Brady freaked everyone out (again)

You vs. the guy they tell you not to worry about#FakeBrady pic.twitter.com/UuZH3xgXIq — Bleacher Report NFL (@BR_NFL) January 31, 2017

The one and only Tom Brady says hello to #FakeBrady 👋 pic.twitter.com/Hu0U7nMBk2 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) January 31, 2017

Realistic? Yes. Creepy? Definitely! Fake Tom Brady became a phenomenon last year during the Patriots quarterback’s four-game suspension. The actual mask took a month to make and has real hair (eek!), according to USA Today.

But the real Tom Brady captured everyone’s hearts

Emotional answer from Tom Brady when asked if his dad speaks for him. Must watch. #Patriots pic.twitter.com/CtUkI0enx2 — Steve Buckley (@BuckinBoston) January 31, 2017

When asked by a 7-year-old journalist whom he considers to be his hero, the NFL star got emotional. “That is a great question. I think my dad is my hero, because he’s someone I look up to every day,” Brady answered before pausing to wipe away a tear.

And when another reporter asked if he shared the same feelings his father, Tom Brady Sr., recently expressed about NFL commissioner Roger Goodell, he got even more emotional. (Brady Sr. condemned Goodell for the way he handled 2015’s football-tampering “deflategate”)

“I’d say my dad represents his feelings,” Brady said in footage posted on Twitter. “You know, because he’s a dad. And, you know, I’m a dad.”

A Manning made an interesting fashion choice

Cooper Manning and his money suit say hello, Denver. pic.twitter.com/qlVsb7pJGX — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) January 31, 2017

The eldest brother of Peyton and Eli, Cooper Manning attended Opening Night dressed in a suit patterned with cash. The Fox Sports 1 correspondent interviewed the biggest athletes, including Tom Brady (a Manning brother rival!).

A Turkey leg was used as a microphone

Guillermo asking Alex Mack questions with a turkey leg. #Falcons pic.twitter.com/lBXSg1ssuo — Josina Anderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2017

Guillermo from Jimmy Kimmel Live apparently didn’t know the difference between a carnival snack and a reporting microphone — but hey we’re not complaining, his shtick was hilarious.

And this…

Don’t know what this is, but it looks funny!