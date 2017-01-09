People

Simone Biles, 4-Foot-8, Takes Olympic Swimmer Conor Dwyer, 6-Foot-5, to the Golden Globes

Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock
Jim Smeal/BEI/Shutterstock

Simone Biles is attending her first Golden Globe Awards — and with a fellow Olympian as her date!

The 4′ 8″ gymnast – who was the shortest of the 555 athletes that made up U.S.’s 2016 Olympic delegation – walked the red carpet with Conor Dwyer, the 27-year-old Olympic swimmer who stands at 6′ 5″.

Biles, 19, was stunning in a metallic gown while Dwyer looked handsome in head-to-toe black. Anyone else think he resembles a taller version of her celebrity crush, Zac Efron?

Joining Biles at the star-studded event were her #FinalFive teammates Aly Raisman and Madison Kocian.

“They’re fun, nice, good girls and they killed it too,” Dwyer told PEOPLE in August of Biles and the #FinalFive including Gabby Douglas and Laurie Hernandez, whom took team gold in the women’s gymnastics.

And Dwyer also scored some hardware himself while in Rio this summer. The University of Florida alum, who roomed with Michael Phelps, took gold in the men’s 4x100m freestyle relay and bronze in the 200m men’s individual freestyle.

At the summer games, Biles documented her many run-ins with a few of the tallest athletes from around the world. In addition to meeting Phelps, the four-time gold medalist also met American volleyball player David Lee, who stood over two feet taller than her.