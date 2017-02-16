Yep. She nailed it.

Champion athlete – and sportswoman of the year – Simone Biles is showing off her stunning figure and gold medal-winning moves in the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue.

The Olympic athlete made her Swimsuit debut in the pages of the annual special issue, wearing both a white bikini and a white one-piece for the shoot.

Biles, 19, hasn’t always loved showing off her enviable figure. In her book, Courage to Soar: A Body in Motion, A Life in Balance, Biles said, “It’s hard growing up in a sport where you compete with very little clothing on your body and everyone is staring at [your body] no matter how good you are. No matter how good you are at the sport, people will always say you don’t look good enough.”

She encouraged others struggling with body acceptance, “Love your body! You were born with it, God has blessed you. Don’t pay attention to negativity.”

The four-time gold medalist isn’t the only member of the Final Five to grace the pages of the Swimsuit edition. Aly Raisman, 22, also stuns in an array of swimsuits – even appearing topless in some of the images.

In an Instagram video posted by Raisman on Wednesday as part of SI Swimsuit’s partnership with the @WomenIRL Instagram account and Health.com, she says “I model because it makes me feel happy, strong, feminine and beautiful. I think it’s such an empowering feeling to be at a photoshoot and to know that you’re not perfect and that you have insecurities just like everyone else but you’re still having so much fun because you know you’re unique and beautiful in your own way.”

She continued, “I also model because, when I was younger, I used to get made fun of by the boys in my class. They told me that I was too strong, that I looked manly and that I was anorexic and looked like I was on steroids. OF course that really bothered me and I used to hate the way that I looked. Which, looking back, it makes me feel really sad but that’s why I’m so proud to be in the SI Swim 2017 issue. Because, at 22 years old, I feel strong and beautiful in my own way. There is no perfect body type.”

RELATED VIDEO: Simone Biles Shows Off Her Sexy Side in Photos from Jake Miller’s Romantic Music Video

Kate Upton covers the annual SI addition for this year for the third time, on newsstands now.