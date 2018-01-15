Simone Biles Accuses Former USA Gymnastics Doctor Larry Nassar of Sexual Abuse

Olympic gymnast Simone Biles has joined the list of numerous athletes who have accused former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar of sexual abuse.

In a letter shared to Twitter on Monday, Biles wrote, “Most of you know me as a happy, giggly, and energetic girl. But lately…I’ve felt a bit broken and the more I try to shut off the voice in my head the louder it screams. I am not afraid to tell my story anymore.”

“I too am one of the many survivors that was sexually abused by Larry Nassar,” continued the athlete. “Please believe me when I say it was a lot harder to first speak those words out loud than it is now to put them on paper. There are many reasons that I have been reluctant to share my story, but I know now it is not my fault.”

Calling Nassar’s alleged behavior “completely unacceptable, disgusting, and abusive,” Biles noted she was “told to trust” the disgraced physician.

“For too long I’ve asked myself, ‘Was I too naive? Was it my fault?’ I now know the answers to those questions. No. No, it was not my fault. No, I will not and should not carry the guilt that belongs to Larry Nassar, USAG, and others.”

Biles said it was and is “impossible difficult to relive these experiences,” and said she is struggling with the fact that she’ll train for the 2020 Olympics in the same facility where she was allegedly abused.

She said she was emboldened to speak out “after hearing the brave stories of my friends and other survivors,” and wants to help ensure that “something like this never happens again.”

Biles wrote in the letter, “I have promised myself that my story will be much greater than this and I promise all of you that I will never give up.”

The 20-year-old asked for her privacy during this difficult time. Nassar’s attorney declined to comment on Biles’ allegations to PEOPLE.

Biles’ Olympic teammates Aly Raisman and Gabby Douglas are among the over 140 women and girls who have accused Nassar of sexual misconduct.

In December, a federal judge sentenced Nassar to 60 years in prison for possessing thousands of images of child pornography. This week, Nassar will be sentenced in a Michigan federal court on seven counts of criminal sexual assault, which he plead guilty to in November 2016, reported CNN.

In a previous statement, USA Gymnastics said that the organization “is very sorry that any athlete was harmed by Larry Nassar. Upon first learning of athlete concerns about Nassar in 2015, USA Gymnastics reported him to the FBI and relieved him of any involvement with USA Gymnastics … USA Gymnastics also views Nassar’s guilty plea as an important acknowledgment of his appalling and devious conduct that permits punishment without further victimization of survivors.”

Raisman was among the many sharing their support for Biles on Monday, tweeting, “I am so proud of you. You are incredible Simone. I stand with you. I am shaking reading your post. I know we will all get through this together.”

Raisman added in a second tweet, “An investigation must be done on @USAGym I am sick over this. We must get to the bottom of how this disaster happened.”