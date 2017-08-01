And the Groom Wore Green: PGA Star Sergio Garcia Wears Masters Jacket at Wedding

Forget about the “something blue” — Sergio Garcia was all about the green at his wedding.

The Spanish golfer clinched his first Masters title in April, winning the tournament’s iconic green jacket. Although he donned a traditional black suit for his wedding ceremony to Angela Akins, Garcia changed into the prize piece of clothing for his reception.

“Our wedding wouldn’t have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception,” he captioned a photo of himself dancing with his bride at the reception, adding the hashtag #whitedressgreenjacket.

He accessorized with a green tie and shoes as well.

Meanwhile, Akins stunned in a lace dress by Coutures By Laura.

“Best day ever!” the bride captioned a photo with her new husband. “We created a fairytale wedding at our family ranch!”

Their big day included a performance by Kenny G and a fireworks display, which Akins documented on social media.

Our wedding wouldn't have been complete without a little touch of green at the reception 💚 @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket pic.twitter.com/YlpCe9VT4x — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) August 1, 2017

So proud of my wife for putting together the most beautiful wedding in a perfect setting! @TheAngelaAkins #whitedressgreenjacket pic.twitter.com/pCr6MfqMTK — Sergio Garcia (@TheSergioGarcia) July 31, 2017

Best day ever! We created a fairytale wedding at our family ranch! #whitedressgreenjacket Dress by @couturesbylaura! pic.twitter.com/kyNWqDF9ZA — Angela Akins (@TheAngelaAkins) August 1, 2017

Kenny G played Sergio Garcia's wedding last night (via @theangelaakins of Instagram): pic.twitter.com/Snw4ZHWZer — Nick Menta (@NickMentaGC) July 30, 2017

FROM COINAGE: These Athletes Are Raking in the Most Endorsement Money

The official Masters rules state that the winner is permitted to keep his jacket for only one year before returning it to Augusta National.

Garcia has been taking full advantage of the privilege, donning the emerald jacket whenever he can. Most recently, he sported the coat at Wimbledon.

It’s been a busy month for Garcia. On top of his nuptials, he received his Masters Trophy on Friday, as well and an ESPY award.