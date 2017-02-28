Serena Williams Surprises Tennis Players, Asking to Join Their Late-Night Match: See Who Won

The last thing two men expected while playing a casual match of tennis on Sunday night was bumping into Serena Williams. Then, she topped that, by asking them if she could join in on their late night match.

Captured on Snapchat, Williams was with her fiancé, Alexis Ohanian, and her dog, Chip, in San Francisco, when she spotted the duo.

“I’m just having a stroll at night and I’m thinking about asking these guys if I can hit, just to see their reaction,” she said.

Serena played tennis in boots with these 2 guys she saw on a court while she was out on a walk last night. IMAGINE. pic.twitter.com/kWXrTE73M9 — Alysha Tsuji (@AlyshaTsuji) February 27, 2017

After she walked up to the fence, they immediately recognized the number one world champion.

Wearing furry boots, she got on the court while Chip ran around. And while we do not see the winning point, it’s safe to say Williams was the victor as she good-naturedly raised her arms and announced, “still undefeated!”

Added the champ at the end of the video, “The moral of this story is: You never know when I could be coming to a tennis court near you!”