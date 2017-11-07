Inside Serena Williams’ Ultra-Swanky Girls Weekend Ahead of Her Wedding to Fiancé Alexis Ohanian

As new mom Serena Williams prepares to walk down the aisle to marry fiancé Alexis Ohanian, the 23-time Grand Slam champion gathered with her friends and family for an all-out girls weekend in New York City — and PEOPLE’s got all the exclusive details.

Hosted at the opulent Baccarat Hotel & Residences, the first hotel from France’s eponymous crystal brand, the luxurious weekend included five-star spa treatments, trapeze’ing, tea brunches, and dancing out on the town.

Serena — who just gave birth to daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. on Sept. 1 — was joined by sister Venus Williams and close friends Lala Anthony, and music artist Ciara, among others.

The festivities kicked off in Serena’s suite followed by a brunch in the Petite Salon, with a customized menu prepared by the chef at the Baccarat Hotel.

Dinner came later in the private dining room of Legasea, New York’s newest Seafood Brassiere, where the ladies dined on everything from tuna tartare, roasted vegetable timbale, and cacio e pepe, to tacos, scallops, fried chicken and buttermilk biscuits (according to a menu posted on Serena’s snapchat). The ladies also enjoyed specialty cocktails and late-night dancing at TAO Group’s Magic Hour Rooftop Bar & Lounge and PHD Rooftop Lounge.

The weekend concluded with pampering by the luxurious Spa de La Mer at the Baccarat Hotel and lounging poolside in the cabanas inspired by the Côte d’Azur.

All guests wore white, with Anthony, Ciara, and the Williams sisters posing for a photo shared exclusively with PEOPLE.

It’s been nearly a year since Serena and Ohanian got engaged, with the Reddit co-founder popping the big question in December 2016.

On Oct. 31, it was announced that Serena will make her competitive comeback to tennis next January to defend her title at the Australian Open, the same tournament in which she beat sister Venus in the final while pregnant.

”Serena will be back,” tournament director Craig Tiley said, according to Sports Illustrated, saying that Serena “is planning” on playing in the Jan. 15-28 competition.

Meanwhile, Serena has her hands full at home with her 8-week-old daughter.

The tennis champ has been sharing shots of her sweet baby girl on social media, including an adorable shot of Alexis Olympia and her father after a bath that she posted Saturday.

“We love bath time,” Serena captioned the photo.

The new parents also recently dressed up their newborn as a superhero to celebrate her first Halloween, sharing a photo of the precious moment on Alexis Olympia’s Instagram. “When you realize you’re the hero Gotham needs,” the proud parents captioned the snap.