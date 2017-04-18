People

Serena Williams Gets Carried Away with Fiancé Alex Ohanian in Sweet Beach Snap

Serena Williams/Instagram

For Serena Williams, life is a beach.

At least it was Monday, when she hit the sandy shores with her Reddit co-founder fiancé Alex Ohanian.

Williams posted a casual snap of their beach outing on Instagram, where Ohanian picked her up and the pair sported big smiles.

Looking relaxed in a pair of jean shorts and a sweatshirt, Williams jokingly captioned the photo, “My only regret is not pointing my toe sorry coach Garry.”

Ohanian and Williams announced their engagement on Reddit (where else?) last December, after he popped the question on a vacation to Rome, where the couple first met.

“It feels good,” she said of her engagement at the Australian Open in January 2017. “He’s incredibly — a really nice person. I think he definitely treats everyone the same, which is really cool to see. Really, really nice to see.”