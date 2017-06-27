Serena Williams Fires Back at John McEnroe’s Ranking Comments

Serena Williams won’t be belittled.

The tennis champion responded to former tennis player John McEnroe’s comments that she would be “like 700 in the world” in the men’s tennis rankings after he was asked why he doesn’t call Serena the best player, period.

Williams, 35, responded with two tweets, writing, “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based.”

Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

I've never played anyone ranked "there" nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I'm trying to have a baby. Good day sir — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) June 26, 2017

She followed up with, “I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

McEnroe told NPR that if Williams “played the men’s circuit she’d be like 700 in the world.”

“That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player,” he continued. “I do, but the reality of what would happen would be I think something that perhaps it’d be a little higher, perhaps it’d be a little lower.”

Williams has won 23 single Grand Slam titles, is a five-time winner of the WTA Tour Championships in the singles division and has also won four Olympic gold medals.

She is currently pregnant with her first child with fiancé Alexis Ohanian.